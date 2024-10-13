Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

