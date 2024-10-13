RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

RMMZ opened at $16.44 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

