Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 219 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $587,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $16,838,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,282.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,376.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,292.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,085.63.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

