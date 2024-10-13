Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 546 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,652 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.94. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

