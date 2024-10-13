Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 273 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $341.39 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.