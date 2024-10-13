Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $230,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

