Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,187.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,076.33. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,190.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.79.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

