Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,178 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,994 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $67.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

