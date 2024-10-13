Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 29,637 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,219,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $941,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,954,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

