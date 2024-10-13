Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 90,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 573,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Rezolve AI Stock Down 2.7 %

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

