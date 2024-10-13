Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

