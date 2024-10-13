Reviewing Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puma and Crocs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crocs $3.96 billion 2.09 $792.57 million $13.30 10.49

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Puma.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 0 0 0 N/A Crocs 0 2 11 0 2.85

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puma and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crocs has a consensus target price of $162.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Crocs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Crocs 20.02% 53.20% 16.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crocs beats Puma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball. It issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, workwear, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brands through retail stores, factory outlets, and online stores. The company was formerly known as PUMA AG and changed its name to PUMA SE in July 2011. PUMA SE was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

