Reviewing BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Integrated Ventures and BitFuFu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and BitFuFu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $5.86 million 1.00 -$11.52 million ($3.34) -0.34 BitFuFu $284.11 million 2.28 $10.49 million N/A N/A

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -195.67% N/A -217.89% BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.