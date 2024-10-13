Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 438,704 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,943,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 568,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 142,419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

