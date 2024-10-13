Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $91.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $91,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

