Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after buying an additional 113,339 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $349.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day moving average of $323.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

