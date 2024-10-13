Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 193,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 165,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

