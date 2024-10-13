Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

