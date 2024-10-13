Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

