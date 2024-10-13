Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $215.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.78 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $174.62 and a 52 week high of $222.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

