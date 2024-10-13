Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 389,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 379,509 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:BMAY opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

