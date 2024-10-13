Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 23,114 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

