Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Republic Services by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $204.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.65 and a twelve month high of $208.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

