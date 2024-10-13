Renaissance Investment Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.