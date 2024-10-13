Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 34 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,885.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,797.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,328.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

