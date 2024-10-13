Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 15,185 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.