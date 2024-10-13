Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 932 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 528.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVO opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

