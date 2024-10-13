Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.72 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

