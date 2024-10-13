Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Reddit were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

RDDT stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,933.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,419.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

