ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.23

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $0.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00103562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.00005852 USD and is up 31.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

