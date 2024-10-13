Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $340.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MORN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $340.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $340.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.