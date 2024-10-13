Raymond James Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$35.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$10.06 and a twelve month high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

