Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,259.5 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of RMSYF stock remained flat at $27.07 during trading hours on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

