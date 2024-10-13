Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance
METCL stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
