Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

