QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 60,142 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

