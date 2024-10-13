QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $19.38 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.