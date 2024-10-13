QUASA Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. QUASA has a total market cap of $135,135.94 and approximately $1.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,718.73 or 0.99965529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00170145 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,051.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.