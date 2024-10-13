QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,890.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126,067 shares of company stock worth $6,659,475. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,361. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

