QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

