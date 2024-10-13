Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

QTTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

QTTB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Q32 Bio has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $585.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.42). Research analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Q32 Bio by 11,681.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the second quarter worth $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

