Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,495 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,764,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PVAL stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $577.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

