Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 95.3% in September

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,900 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 858.2 days.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PMMAF traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Puma has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

