Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 95.3% in September

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,900 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 858.2 days.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of PMMAF traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Puma has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $65.62.
Puma Company Profile
