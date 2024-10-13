PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 110,670 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.