PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of PTAIY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

