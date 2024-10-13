PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of PTAIY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.79.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Astra International Tbk
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.