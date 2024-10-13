Proton Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $415,906.82 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $415,906.82 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00254163 BTC.
Proton Coin Profile
Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,735,996,908 coins and its circulating supply is 26,806,377,351 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Proton
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.
