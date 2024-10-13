Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.73%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

