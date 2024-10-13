Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

