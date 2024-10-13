Professional Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,035,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.56 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

