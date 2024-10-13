Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $74.57.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.